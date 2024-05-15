Beijing, China - China, the nation known for producing everything from fidget spinners, to iPhones, to Electric Vehicles (EV), has apparently produced one thing too many: overcapacity.

This terrifying epidemic of productivity has sent shivers down the spines of Western leaders, who are now struggling to come up with a plan to combat this economic Godzilla.

"It's simply unfair," whined a European Union official, clutching a single tear-stained euro. "Their EVs are so cheap and efficient. It's just not cricket! It upsets the natural order of things, where we make overpriced cars and everyone pretends to like them."

The solution, according to Western leaders, is simple: China must immediately cease all EV production, dismantle its factories, and send all its lithium to Tesla. Also, China must agree to help the West destroy Russia, so the West can then focus on destroying China. It's a foolproof plan, obviously.

"We offered them a deal," explained a US State Department spokesperson, polishing his israel-flag lapel pin. "They stop supplying Russia with things, and we'll consider letting them sell us a few EVs, at a 100% tariff, of course. It's a generous offer, really."

Chinese EV parked in an outsourced EU factory

China, shockingly, has not yet agreed to this brilliant proposition. In a move that baffled Western experts, China seems more interested in, you know, not destroying its own economy.

"They're being unreasonable," huffed a visibly confused Western diplomat. "Don't they understand that we know what's best for them? We're the West! We invented democracy, freedom fries, and complaining about things we don't understand. They should just listen to us."

Meanwhile, China is reportedly buying up all the gold and strategic minerals it can get its hands on, perhaps sensing that the West's grasp on reality might be slipping faster than a Biden bike ride.