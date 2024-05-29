Tbilisi, Georgia - In the quaint cafes of Tbilisi, a new breed of revolutionary is brewing. Armed with foreign-funded lattes and Molotov cocktail memes, these youths are plotting the overthrow of their democratically elected government. Their crime? Daring to deliver double-digit economic growth while maintaining friendly relations with neighboring Russia, a move deemed utterly undemocratic by the latte-loving West.

A typical color revolution Molotov cocktail meme

The Garlics spoke with several of these young revolutionaries, who expressed their outrage at the government's proposed "foreign agent" law. "It's just like, so unfair," lamented one revolutionary, meticulously arranging the foam on their cappuccino into the shape of a protest sign. "We should be able to accept millions of dollars from foreign governments to influence our own elections without anyone knowing. It's called freedom, duh!"

Futuristic Molotov cocktails with lattes and cookies

Meanwhile, the Georgian Dream party, the target of this latte-fueled uprising, remains baffled. "We're just trying to run a country, create jobs, and keep the lights on," sighed a government spokesperson, who was too busy balancing the national budget to indulge in artisanal coffee. "But apparently, that's not how you play the game of global geopolitics. Who knew?"

The West, however, remains committed to its mission of "liberating" Georgia, even if it means plunging the nation into chaos and war. "We stand with the brave latte revolutionaries of Georgia," declared a State Department official, who was busy polishing a collection of vintage Molotov cocktail bottles. "Their struggle for freedom, funded entirely by our tax dollars, is an inspiration to us all."

Vintage Molotov cocktails collection

As the drama unfolds, one thing is clear: Georgia is caught in a geopolitical tug-of-war, where the prize is not stability or prosperity, but the dubious honor of becoming a pawn in a larger game. And in this game, the only winners are the latte artists, meme creators, and geopolitical strategists who profit from the chaos.

Disclaimer: No Molotov cocktails were harmed in the making of this satire.