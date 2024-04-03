Introduction

Tomorrow, April 4th, 2024, is the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). In order to mark that day we made a dozen of images of “NATO birthday cake” using both Mage and OpenAI’s DALL-E 3.

It is remarkable that with succinct, “neutral”, or almost “neutral”, prompting we got suggestive, grotesque, or otherwise interesting images.

Below we give a selection of the obtained images together with the prompts that generated them.

Remark: The idea make such birthday cake images was voiced here by Mike Hampton.

Mage

NATO birthday cake for its 75 year old birthday, sunrise by artist "peter mohrbacher", by artist "laurie lipton", by artist "Natalie Shau"

NATO birthday cake for its 75 year old birthday, show on the cake or around the cake the consequences of war and militarism, sunrise by artist "peter mohrbacher", by artist "laurie lipton", by artist "Natalie Shau"

NATO birthday cake for its 75 year old birthday, twilight by artist "H.R.Giger"

DALL-E 3

Painting of a NATO birthday cake for its 75 year old birthday.

Here is the best one we got, using the prompt:

NATO birthday cake for its 75 year old birthday. Show on the cake or around the cake the consequences of war and militarism.

NATO birthday cake for its 75 year old birthday. Show on the cake or around the cake the consequences of war and militarism. Make it epic, impressive, and grotesque.

Update

(We added more images because of popular demand. Well, by one, but we are rounding up...)

H.R. Giger style:

Salvador Dali style: