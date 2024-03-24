Introduction

This post applies various Large Language Model (LLM) summarization prompts to the transcript of the discussion "Failure of British Policy in Russia - Ian Proud, Alexander Mercouris & Glenn Diesen" by Ian Proud, Alexander Mercouris & Glenn Diesen.

Remark: Some of us found it hard to parse the answers and comments by Ian Proud. Also, transcription software had problems parsing the names of the participants.

Remark: The LLM results below were obtained from the “raw“ transcript, which did not have punctuation.

Themes

Instead of a summary consider this table of themes:

Mind-maps

Here is a mind-map summarizing the post:

Here is more detailed mind-map:

Summary and recommendations

SUMMARY

Glenn Diesen, Alexander Mercouris, and Ian Proud discuss Ian Proud's memoirs, "A Misfit in Moscow," detailing the failures of British diplomacy in Russia from 1999 to 2023. The conversation explores the lack of strategic thinking in UK-Russia relations, the impact of sanctions, and the shift of Russian economic focus from the West to Asia.

IDEAS:

British diplomacy in Russia failed due to a lack of interest from London and a shift in the UK's approach, thinking they had all the answers.

The UK's lack of engagement in major European diplomacy, like the Minsk agreements, led to a diminished role on the international stage.

The UK's focus on sanctions against Russia, aligning closely with American policies, failed to bring about the desired change in Russian behavior.

Sanctions often do not work as intended because they become punitive rather than strategic tools for change.

The UK's diplomatic service has devalued the importance of on-the-ground diplomacy and language skills, leading to a decline in effective diplomacy.

There is a disconnect between the public and private personas of Russian officials, with more nuanced views often expressed in private.

The UK's foreign policy has been described as being on autopilot, lacking strategic depth and often being reactive rather than proactive.

The narrative of Russia as a monolithic entity led by Putin ignores the complexity and diversity of opinions within the country.

The shift in Russian economic focus to Asia and the BRICS nations represents a significant geopolitical shift that the West has failed to adequately respond to.

The UK's decision to leave the EU has further isolated it from influencing European and global policy, particularly concerning Russia.

QUOTES:

"There's been a shift in the UK the past two decades where ministers and their advisers think they have all the answers."

"The ability to influence decision-makers in London has disappeared."

"Sanctions policy... was very much driven in part by the dialogue we're having in parallel with the Americans."

"Russia actually has a very smart and very competent macroeconomic policymaking machine."

"Sanctions haven't worked... they've been seen as essentially a punitive measure."

"The biggest reason why sanctions haven't worked... they're not affecting change."

"There's laziness on the foreign office's part that it's never really gotten a grip on this issue."

"People often forget that sanctions... instead of trying to force policy shift, it's merely creating economic pain becomes an objective in itself."

"We haven't wanted to live in peace with Russia... we haven't really wanted to have a better relationship."

"It's only really at the level of leaders can cut deals."

HABITS:

Investing in language and diplomatic skills for better engagement in foreign postings.

Engaging directly with a diverse range of local stakeholders to gain nuanced understandings.

Prioritizing on-the-ground diplomacy over policy discussions in the capital.

Being open to dialogue with officials who have differing public and private personas.

Seeking to understand the economic and political shifts in host countries.

Adapting to the changing dynamics of global diplomacy, including the rise of new economic blocs.

Maintaining professional objectivity and resilience in the face of political pressures.

Embracing the complexity of international relations beyond simplistic narratives.

Advocating for strategic, rather than punitive, use of diplomatic tools like sanctions.

Recognizing the importance of high-level diplomatic engagement for resolving conflicts.

FACTS:

The UK's diplomatic engagement with Russia significantly declined after 2014.

Sanctions imposed by the West on Russia have not achieved their intended political changes.

The Russian economy has shown resilience and adaptability in the face of Western sanctions.

The UK's influence in European and global affairs has diminished post-Brexit.

Russia has shifted its economic focus towards Asia and the BRICS nations in response to Western policies.

There is a growing disconnect between diplomatic practice and the strategic needs of modern international relations.

The UK's diplomatic service has faced challenges in maintaining language and on-the-ground diplomacy skills.

Economic sanctions have often been used as punitive measures rather than strategic tools for change.

The perception of Russia in the West is often oversimplified, ignoring the complexity of its domestic and foreign policy.

The UK's approach to Russia has been characterized by a lack of strategic thinking and a tendency towards autopilot policy decisions.

REFERENCES:

"A Misfit in Moscow" by Ian Proud, detailing the failures of British diplomacy in Russia.

The Minsk agreements, a critical point in European diplomacy from which the UK was excluded.

Sanctions policy discussions between the UK and the US.

Economic analyses from the IMF and the World Bank on the impact of sanctions on Russia.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's concerns about sanctions' limitations.

Historical references to British diplomacy, including the work of Alec Douglas-Home and Andrei Gromyko.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Invest in language and diplomatic training for diplomats, especially in high-threat postings.

Engage in direct dialogue with a wide range of local stakeholders for nuanced understandings.

Prioritize on-the-ground diplomacy and understand the local economic and political context.

Reevaluate the strategic use of sanctions and consider their long-term geopolitical implications.

Foster high-level diplomatic engagement to resolve conflicts and build mutually beneficial relationships.

Adapt to the changing dynamics of global diplomacy, recognizing the importance of new economic blocs.

Maintain professional resilience and adaptability in the face of political and strategic challenges.

Embrace the complexity of international relations and avoid oversimplifying narratives.

Recognize the importance of diplomacy in maintaining and enhancing a country's global influence.

Consider the long-term implications of geopolitical shifts, such as Russia's pivot to Asia, on national interests.

Hidden and propaganda messages

In this section we try to find is the discussion apolitical and propaganda-free.

Remark: We leave to reader as an exercise to verify that both the overt and hidden messages found by the LLM below are explicitly stated in the discussion.

Remark: The LLM prompt "FindPropagandaMessage" has an explicit instruction to say that it is intentionally cynical. It is also, marked as being "For fun."

The LLM result is rendered below.

OVERT MESSAGE

Glenn Diesen, Alexander Mercouris, and Ian Proud discuss British diplomacy's failures in Russia.

HIDDEN MESSAGE

Western diplomacy lacks strategic vision, isolates itself, and misunderstands Russia's global shift.

HIDDEN OPINIONS

Diplomacy is not valued by current political leaders, leading to strategic failures.

Fear and misunderstanding prevent effective engagement with Russia.

Sanctions have become an end in themselves, not a means to policy change.

The UK has lost influence on the global stage due to Brexit and poor diplomatic strategy.

There is a lack of investment in diplomatic skills, especially language training.

Western narratives about Russia are overly simplistic and often incorrect.

Economic engagement could have been a path to better relations with Russia.

The UK's closer alignment with the US has reduced its own influence.

Diplomacy should prioritize understanding and engagement over isolation.

The West's approach to Russia is often seen as duplicitous by Russian officials.

SUPPORTING ARGUMENTS and QUOTES

Ian Proud highlights the fear culture within the British Embassy in Moscow, limiting outreach.

The discussion on sanctions reveals a misunderstanding of their economic impact on Russia.

Ian Proud criticizes the lack of strategic thinking in the UK's approach to Russia.

The conversation about the UK's isolation post-Brexit and loss of influence in EU sanctions policy.

The lack of investment in diplomatic skills is evident in the high failure rate of language qualifications.

The disparity in embassy activities between Moscow and Beijing showcases a systemic issue.

The narrative of the UK's diplomatic engagement with Russia is contrasted with historical successes.

DESIRED AUDIENCE OPINION CHANGE

Understand the complexity of Russia's global position beyond Western narratives.

Recognize the importance of investing in diplomatic skills and training.

See the potential benefits of economic engagement with Russia.

Appreciate the need for strategic thinking in diplomacy.

Value diplomacy as a tool for understanding and engagement.

Question the effectiveness and purpose of sanctions.

Be aware of the UK's diminishing influence on the global stage.

Acknowledge the negative impact of Brexit on the UK's diplomatic leverage.

Understand the importance of statesmanship in resolving conflicts.

Recognize the potential for diplomacy to change course towards peace.

DESIRED AUDIENCE ACTION CHANGE

Demand better investment in diplomatic training and skills.

Support policies aimed at understanding and engaging with Russia.

Question the unilateral application of sanctions without strategic goals.

Advocate for a more strategic and thoughtful approach to diplomacy.

Encourage the UK to redefine its global role post-Brexit.

Push for economic engagement as a diplomatic tool.

Call for a reassessment of the UK's alignment with the US.

Support initiatives aimed at peace and resolution in Ukraine.

Demand accountability for diplomatic failures and lack of strategy.

Advocate for a return to statesmanship in international relations.

MESSAGES

Ian Proud wants you to believe he is discussing British diplomatic failures, but he is actually highlighting systemic issues in Western diplomacy.

PERCEPTIONS

Ian Proud wants you to believe he is a critical observer of diplomacy, but he's actually advocating for strategic, engaged, and informed diplomatic practices.

ELLUL'S ANALYSIS

Based on Jacques Ellul's "Propaganda: The Formation of Men's Attitudes", the conversation reveals how propaganda shapes perceptions of Russia, leading to a lack of genuine diplomatic engagement. The West's narrative, driven by a simplistic understanding and fear, serves as a form of internal propaganda that prevents effective diplomacy and strategic thinking.

BERNAYS' ANALYSIS

Reflecting on Edward Bernays' "Propaganda" and "Engineering of Consent", the dialogue underscores the deliberate use of sanctions and public narratives as tools to engineer consent for a hawkish stance against Russia. However, this approach lacks the strategic vision necessary for genuine influence and fails to consider the broader consequences of isolating Russia.

LIPPMANN'S ANALYSIS

Walter Lippmann's "Public Opinion" suggests that public perceptions of Russia are largely constructed by incomplete and biased information. The discussion between Diesen, Mercouris, and Proud highlights the failure of Western diplomacy to provide a nuanced, informed picture of Russia, leading to policies that are not grounded in reality but in a manufactured public opinion.

FRANKFURT'S ANALYSIS

Harry G. Frankfurt's "On Bullshit" would critique the lack of concern for truth in the UK's diplomatic stance towards Russia, as described by Ian Proud. The conversation reveals a diplomatic approach more concerned with appearances and political narratives than with the genuine substance and effectiveness of diplomatic relations, fitting Frankfurt's definition of "bullshit".

