Introduction

This post applies various Large Language Model (LLM) summarization prompts to the post "30k Subs Milestone: Another one! And a primer on writing” by Simplicius The Thinker.

Here is a table of the most important statements in the “30k Subs Milestone“ text:

One of the extracted important statements is:

Avoid writing in an overly dry style that feels like an A.I. script.

Well, so far, we have done exactly the opposite.

Structure of this post:

Themes

A tabulated breakdown. Mind-map

Getting some visual structure. Flowchart

Connecting concepts. Summary, ideas, and recommendations

The main course.

Instead of a summary consider this table of themes:

Here is a mind-map summarizing the post:

Here is a flowchart connecting different concepts in the post:

SUMMARY

Simplicius The Thinker celebrates reaching 30,000 subscribers on their writing platform and shares insights and tips on writing, audience engagement, community building, and the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. The guide emphasizes the value of listening to the audience, not rushing to monetize content, avoiding egotism, fostering a positive community, networking, working seriously, and understanding the significance of mental and physical health in creative work.

IDEAS:

Rapid growth in subscribers is attributed to actively adjusting content based on audience feedback.

Trusting the audience is crucial, but not all feedback requires action.

Premature monetization can alienate a growing audience.

Aggressive marketing is off-putting; a softer approach can retain a loyal following.

Egotism and a lack of humility can hinder a writer's growth.

Cultivating a positive community contributes to healthier growth.

Building relationships and networking with peers can lead to breakthroughs.

Consistency and serious work ethic are essential for success in writing.

Many readers seek comfort or a specific vibe from content creators, not just the content.

Engaging writing style and personality can attract and retain readers.

Unique and fresh insights set successful writers apart.

Proper rest and mental health are fundamental for productive writing.

Understanding and utilizing peak mental activity times can enhance writing quality.

The majority of the audience is older, indicating a preference for mature and cultured content.

Reaching out to a younger audience could balance the demographic.

A vibrant community can be as much of an attraction as the content itself.

Personal attachment to the creator's persona can drive reader loyalty.

Avoiding an overly dry or academic writing style can make content more engaging.

Content must stand out amidst the saturation of similar voices and perspectives.

Knowing when to prune toxic elements from the community to maintain a healthy environment is key.

QUOTES:

"Trust your audience…to a degree."

"Don’t be too quick to monetize and commodify."

"Cultivate a community."

"Build relationships."

"Work seriously."

"One of the big secrets of this field is that a much larger portion of the readership than you might expect very nearly doesn’t even care about the content itself."

"They enjoy the mood or vibe of comfort the content creator evokes with their work."

"Consistency fosters routine in your audience, which keeps them coming back."

"The content itself is the most important thing, after all, isn’t it?"

"Mental and physical health: It may sound cliche, but get proper rest."

HABITS:

Constantly fine-tuning content based on audience feedback.

Avoiding immediate monetization to focus on audience growth.

Maintaining humility and avoiding ego-driven writing.

Actively working to cultivate a positive and flourishing community.

Networking with peers without becoming insular.

Treating writing as a serious profession with a consistent publishing schedule.

Creating content that evokes a sense of comfort and engagement.

Injecting personality and flair into writing to avoid dryness.

Delivering unique and novel observations to stand out.

Prioritizing mental and physical health for optimal writing performance.

Learning and maximizing peak mental activity times.

FACTS:

The blog reached 30,000 subscribers within a year of starting.

Only a small fraction of articles have been paywalled.

The largest age group among the audience is 65-75 years old.

Over 80% of the audience is above 45 years old.

The author has a second newsletter for additional content.

A vibrant community is crucial for a blog's success.

Consistency is key to building a routine for the audience.

Readers often value the creator's persona and the community as much as the content.

Peak mental activity times are crucial for productive writing.

A significant portion of the audience seeks comfort in the content's presentation.

REFERENCES:

Larry C Johnson's reposting of an article on Sonar21.

The Gateway Pundit discussing the author's work.

Mercouris and others picking up and discussing the author's work.

A survey generated by Substack to understand audience demographics.

A mention of a special covering a Russian military thinktank release.

