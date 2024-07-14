Introduction

This post applies various Large Language Model (LLM) summarization prompts to the post «SPECIAL BULLETIN: America Teeters on the Abyss» by Simplicius The Thinker.

A bulletin by Simplicius76 reports on an assassination attempt on former President Trump during a rally in Butler, PA, allegedly by an Antifa terrorist. The media and government are accused of downplaying the event and engaging in a coordinated coverup.

Here is a table of the most important or provocative statements in the text:

Assassination Attempt on Trump Trump was just shot at his rally in Butler, PA by a rooftop sniper. The shooter is claimed to be an Antifa terrorist, though I haven’t seen full corroboration of that yet. A remarkable photo captured a bullet flying in the air to the right of President Trump’s head following an attempted assassination. The woman in the red hat directly behind Trump goes down very fast, and she appears to be the second victim now announced as deceased. An off-duty surgeon confirmed a victim in the stands was hit in the head and had ‘brain matter’ scattered, which points to a high powered caliber. The shooter was seen being subsequently pulled from the roof of the building adjacent to the rally. A bystander says he saw the shooter climbing the roof and tried to warn cops and secret service, who ignored him.

Media and Government Response There is now a clearly coordinated total blackout happening of the term “assassination” or “assassination attempt” between the regime media and all the attendant deepstate elements. Secret instructions were given to news reporters telling them to play down Trump’s attempted assassination. The MSM is whitewashing and intentionally downplaying the event, doing everything in their power to cast it as not an attempted assassination. Barrack Obama joined the coordinated coverup, playing dumb as per his handlers’ orders. Biden gave an unplanned national address and openly refused to call it an assassination even when directly asked. The regime media will likely continue via the old CIA playbook of tangling things up and hyperfocusing on the procedural minutiae of the investigation without definitively ascribing it to being an assassination attempt.

Implications and Speculations If today’s event were to be given the official cachet of ‘assassination attempt’, it would completely and irrevocably de-legitimize the phony “J6” turning point. The fraudulent J6 narrative house of cards would tumble if today’s event is allowed to be characterized as an actual assassination. The chief of communications for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, posted their official stance on the event which likewise eschews any strongly deterministic language. This is as unprecedented as the mass gaslighting operation that went into stealing the 2020 election, with its bizarre and highly irregular cessation of vote counts and “sudden spike” of Biden votes at 4am.

Global Context This global GLADIO-esque operation is picking up steam. All opponents of the global ‘Hydra’ deepstate are being eliminated, or attempts toward that end are being made. Populist and anti-imperial Slovak PM Robert Fico was just shot not two months ago. Ukraine’s Budanov announced that operations to eliminate Putin have in fact been undertaken, but so far have not succeeded. We are entering a time of great troubles but also great hope, because given their desperation levels it’s clear the final battle is approaching and a grand turning point or realignment is almost upon us.



SUMMARY

IDEAS

The media is allegedly downplaying Trump's assassination attempt.

The shooter is claimed to be an Antifa terrorist.

Eyewitness reports of the shooter being ignored by the Secret Service.

Allegations of a coordinated coverup involving the media and government.

Biden's DHS reportedly denied Trump's request to beef up security.

Comparison of the event to the 2020 election's "mass gaslighting operation."

Reference to a global operation targeting anti-globalist leaders.

Mention of other recent assassination attempts on global leaders.

The event is seen as a potential turning point or realignment.

The incident is framed as part of a broader deepstate conspiracy.

The media's role in shaping public perception is heavily criticized.

Concerns about the implications for American democracy.

The potential for increased political violence and civil unrest.

The Secret Service's official stance lacks strong language.

The event's characterization as an assassination attempt is crucial for its political implications.

The role of dog-whistling by political figures in inciting violence.

The significance of the event in the context of the J6 narrative.

The potential impact on Trump's political future.

The use of psyops and mass gaslighting in political discourse.

The broader implications for global political stability.

QUOTES

"A remarkable photo captured by my former White House Press Corps colleague Doug Mills."

"You can see the woman in the red hat directly behind Trump goes down very fast."

"An off-duty surgeon confirmed a victim in the stands was hit in the head and had ‘brain matter’ scattered."

"Now there are reports that Trump tried to beef up his security detail but has been denied by Biden’s DHS."

"This should leave you speechless—I have never witnessed such an openly diabolical psyop and mass gaslighting operation."

"Barrack Obama joined the coordinated coverup, playing dumb as per his handlers’ orders."

"Watch the coordinated coverup, as Biden openly refuses to call it an assassination even when directly asked."

"Imagine how fast the fraudulent J6 narrative house of cards would tumble if today’s event is allowed to be characterized as an actual assassination."

"They will likely continue via the old CIA playbook of tangling things up."

"A president was literally shot in the face, and the bullet passing near his head was captured on camera."

"We are in uncharted waters."

"Populist and anti-imperial Slovak PM Robert Fico was just shot not two months ago."

"Ukraine’s Budanov announced that operations to eliminate Putin have infact been undertaken."

"We are entering a time of great troubles but also great hope."

"Your support is invaluable."

HABITS

Engaging in detailed and incisive reporting.

Monitoring and analyzing media coverage.

Gathering eyewitness accounts and firsthand information.

Comparing current events to historical or similar incidents.

Critically evaluating government and media statements.

Encouraging public awareness and vigilance.

Seeking financial support for independent journalism.

Emphasizing the importance of security measures.

Highlighting the role of political rhetoric in inciting violence.

Fostering a sense of urgency and importance in reporting.

FACTS

Trump was shot at a rally in Butler, PA.

The shooter was allegedly an Antifa terrorist.

A woman in the crowd was killed by a high-powered caliber bullet.

An off-duty surgeon confirmed a victim was hit in the head.

Biden’s DHS reportedly denied Trump's request for increased security.

There is a reported media blackout on the term "assassination."

The Secret Service's official stance avoids strong language.

Similar assassination attempts have occurred globally.

Ukraine’s Budanov admitted to operations to eliminate Putin.

The event's characterization as an assassination attempt is politically significant.

REFERENCES

Photo by Doug Mills.

Eyewitness accounts from bystanders.

Statements from Biden’s DHS.

Tweets and social media posts.

Historical references to the 2020 election and J6.

Mention of Slovak PM Robert Fico.

Announcement by Ukraine’s Budanov.

