Events extracted from «Norman Finkelstein on Israel Palestine»
Tabulated timeline and details with references
Introduction
This post presents a list, detailed explanations, and references of events taken from the transcript of the video program «Norman Finkelstein on Israel Palestine» shared by the YouTube channel PoliticsJOE.
In the program, Dr. Norman Finkelstein, a renowned scholar specializing in the Israel-Palestine conflict, discusses the historical context and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, highlighting Israel's role in perpetuating the conflict and the devastating impact on the Palestinian population, particularly children.
The events were gathered from the transcript using a Large Language Model (LLM). Initial versions of the event details and references also came from an LLM. However, we had to manually search and edit the reference links. The only links that were mostly correct were the Wikipedia links for older events.
Here is how the rest of the post is structured:
The following section contains a table of events.
This table acts as a sort of chronological timeline.
The sections after that are aligned with the events listed in the table.
Each section dedicated to an event mentions the time period and includes two subsections: "Description" and "References".
Table of Contents
Here are GitHub-style links to the remaining sections of the post:
Israeli Public Opinion on Use of Force in Gaza (December 2023)
Israeli Public Opinion on Use of Force in Gaza (January 2024)
Table of events
Here is a table of the LLM extracted events:
Germany Becomes a Lunatic State (1930s-1943)
Date/Period: 1930s-1943
Description
Beginning in the 1930s, Germany underwent a profound transformation, descending into a state of political extremism and violence. The rise of the Nazi Party, led by Adolf Hitler, marked a turning point in German history. The Nazi ideology espoused extreme nationalism, anti-Semitism, and a belief in the superiority of the Aryan race.
Under Nazi rule, Germany became a totalitarian state, with all aspects of society controlled by the government. Civil liberties were suppressed, political opposition was crushed, and a vast propaganda machine was used to indoctrinate the population. The persecution of Jews intensified, culminating in the Holocaust, the systematic genocide of millions of people.
References
Nazi Germany Blames Jews for War Losses (1943)
Date/Period: 1943
Description
As Germany's fortunes in World War II declined, the Nazi propaganda machine, controlled by the totalitarian state, shifted the blame for the country's misfortunes to the "Judeo-Bolshevik conspiracy." This narrative falsely accused Jews of being responsible for the deaths of German soldiers on the Eastern Front and other wartime setbacks. The propaganda campaign further dehumanized Jews in the eyes of the German population, contributing to the climate of anti-Semitism that would culminate in the Holocaust.
References
Nazi Propaganda and the Holocaust (United States Holocaust Memorial Museum)
The Holocaust: Timeline of Jewish Persecution (1932 - 1945) (Jewish Virtual Library)
First Arab-Israeli War and Palestinian Displacement (1948)
Date/Period: 1948
Description
The First Arab-Israeli War, also known as the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, was a conflict between the newly established state of Israel and its Arab neighbors. The war resulted in the expulsion of approximately 300,000 Palestinian Arabs from the area that became Israel. These displaced individuals and their descendants now constitute a significant portion of Gaza's population.
The displacement of Palestinians during the war was a result of a number of factors, including the fighting itself, the Israeli government's policies, and the actions of Arab militias. The war caused widespread destruction and displacement, and many Palestinians were forced to flee their homes. The Israeli government also implemented a policy of expelling Palestinians from areas that were under its control.
References
The Palestinian Nakba: What Happened in 1948 and Why It Still Matters
Massacres of Palestinian Refugees (1949-1953)
Date/Period: 1949-1953
Description
Following the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, Israel carried out a series of massacres against Palestinian refugees who attempted to return to their homes and lands. Israeli historian Benny Morris documented the killing of up to 5,000 unarmed Palestinians during this period. These massacres were part of a broader campaign of ethnic cleansing and suppression of Palestinian resistance, and they denied the refugees their right to return.
References
Benny Morris, The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem Revisited
United Nations, Report of the Special Committee on Palestine
Israeli Invasion of Sinai and Massacres in Gaza (1956)
Date/Period: 1956
Description
In 1956, Israel, in collaboration with the United Kingdom and France, invaded the Sinai Peninsula. During this invasion, Israeli forces carried out massacres in the Gaza Strip, particularly in the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis. Hundreds of Palestinian men were lined up and shot dead without trial or due process. These massacres were a clear demonstration of the brutality and disregard for Palestinian lives that characterized the Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip.
References
Israeli Occupation of Gaza and Continued Massacres
Date/Period: 1967
Description
Following the 1967 war, Israel occupied the Gaza Strip. Under the command of Ariel Sharon, Israeli forces committed massacres against Palestinians, aiming to suppress resistance to the occupation. This ongoing violence and repression perpetuated the cycle of conflict and suffering in the region.
References
Rise of Radical Islamic Fundamentalism in Iran (1979)
Date/Period: 1979
Description
In 1979, the Iranian Revolution brought about a significant shift in the Middle East, marking the rise of radical Islamic fundamentalism as a dominant force. This shift replaced the era of radical Arab nationalism that had previously characterized the region. The revolution posed a significant challenge to Israel's regional dominance, leading to heightened tensions and a new focus for Israel's security concerns.
The Iranian Revolution was a complex event with multiple causes, including economic inequality, political repression, and the influence of religious leaders. The revolution culminated in the overthrow of the Shah of Iran and the establishment of an Islamic republic under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The new regime adopted a strict interpretation of Islamic law and pursued a foreign policy based on anti-Western and anti-Israeli sentiments.
References
1987: First Intifada and Israeli Brutality
Date/Period: 1987
Description
Beginning in 1987, the First Intifada was a largely nonviolent civil resistance movement that originated in the Jabalia refugee camp. The movement was met with excessive force by the Israeli military, drawing attention to the harsh realities of the Israeli occupation. The brutality employed by Israel during this period further highlighted the oppressive nature of the occupation and the lengths to which Israel would go to maintain control.
References
Implementation of Israeli Closure Policy in Gaza
Date/Period: 1991
Description
In 1991, Israel implemented a closure policy in Gaza, effectively isolating the territory from the rest of the world. This policy severely restricted the movement of people and goods, creating a de facto open-air prison. The closure has had a devastating impact on the lives of Palestinians in Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and hindering economic development.
References
Gaza Described as a Concentration Camp
Date/Period: 2003-2004
Description
During this period, prominent Israeli figures such as Baruch Kimmerling and Giora Eiland compared the conditions in Gaza to those of a concentration camp. This characterization highlighted the harsh conditions and dehumanizing effects of the Israeli blockade and occupation. The blockade, imposed in 2007, severely restricted the movement of people and goods into and out of Gaza, leading to shortages of food, medicine, and other essential supplies. The occupation, which began in 1967, has resulted in the establishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza and the construction of a separation barrier, further restricting the movement of Palestinians.
References
Human Rights Watch: Israel/Occupied Palestinian Territories: Events of 2004
United Nations: The Gaza Strip: A humanitarian implosion – Joint international NGO report/Non-UN document
Hamas Elected and Economic Siege Imposed (2006)
Date/Period: 2006
Description
In 2006, Hamas, an Islamic militant group, won the Palestinian legislative elections. In response, Israel, with the support of the United States and the European Union, imposed a strict economic siege on the Gaza Strip, where Hamas had the most support. The siege restricted the movement of goods and people into and out of Gaza, severely limiting economic activity and causing widespread poverty and unemployment.
The siege also had a significant impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The United Nations has repeatedly condemned the siege, calling it a form of collective punishment that violates international law. The siege has also been criticized by human rights groups, who have documented the deteriorating living conditions and the rise in poverty and unemployment in Gaza.
References
United Nations: Humanitarian Situation in the Gaza Strip Fact Sheet, Oct 2011
Operation Cast Lead
Date/Period: 2008-2009
Description
Operation Cast Lead was a large-scale military offensive conducted by Israel in the Gaza Strip from December 27, 2008, to January 18, 2009. The operation was launched in response to increased rocket fire from Gaza into Israel and was aimed at weakening the Hamas government in Gaza. The offensive resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, including 350 children, and the destruction of thousands of homes.
The operation was widely condemned by the international community, with many countries calling for a ceasefire. The United Nations Human Rights Council launched an investigation into the operation, which found that Israel had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.
References
Israel/Gaza: Operation ‘Cast Lead’ - 22 Days of Death and Destruction
United Nations: Situation of human rights in the OPT/Aftermath of Operation Cast Lead
Operation Pillar of Defense
Date/Period: 2012
Description
Operation Pillar of Defense was a military operation launched by Israel against the Gaza Strip in 2012. The operation was a response to rocket attacks on Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups. The operation began on November 14, 2012, and lasted for eight days. During the operation, Israel carried out airstrikes and ground incursions into Gaza. The operation resulted in the deaths of 163 Palestinians and 6 Israelis.
The operation was widely condemned by the international community, which accused Israel of using excessive force. The United Nations Human Rights Council launched an investigation into the operation, which found that Israel had committed war crimes.
References
Operation Protective Edge
Date/Period: July-August 2014
Description:
Operation Protective Edge was a military operation launched by Israel against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The operation began on July 8, 2014, and lasted for 51 days. It was the deadliest conflict between Israel and Hamas since the 2008-2009 Gaza War.
The operation resulted in the deaths of 2,251 Palestinians, including 550 children. The Israeli military said that the operation was necessary to stop Hamas from firing rockets into Israel. Hamas said that the operation was a war crime.
References:
The Guardian: Operation Protective Edge: Israel-Gaza conflict ends
Great March of Return and Targeting of Civilians
Date/Period: March 2018
Description
The Great March of Return was a largely nonviolent protest movement that began in March 2018. The protests were organized by Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip to demand the right of return for Palestinian refugees and an end to the Israeli blockade of Gaza.
Israeli snipers responded to the protests with lethal force, targeting civilians, including children, medics, journalists, and disabled individuals. This resulted in numerous deaths and life-changing injuries. The Israeli government justified its actions by claiming that the protesters were attempting to breach the border fence and infiltrate Israel. However, many human rights organizations condemned Israel's response as disproportionate and excessive.
References
Hamas Attacks Israel (October 7, 2023)
Date/Period: October 7, 2023
Description
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a series of attacks on Israel, resulting in significant casualties and atrocities. The attacks included rocket fire, suicide bombings, and other forms of violence. The exact details and motivations behind the attacks remain subject to debate, but they marked a significant escalation in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
The attacks drew international condemnation, with many countries calling for an immediate ceasefire. The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation, and the United States condemned the attacks and called for an end to the violence.
References
Israel-Hamas war updates: Dozens killed, many buried in Israeli air strikes
Israeli Retaliation and Ongoing War in Gaza
Date/Period: October 7, 2023 - present
Description
On October 7, 2023, Israel launched a full-scale military offensive in Gaza in response to rocket attacks by Hamas. The stated goal of the operation was to "extirpate" the population of Gaza and render the territory uninhabitable. The conflict has resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe, with widespread death, destruction, and displacement.
According to the United Nations, over 2,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, including over 500 children. Over 10,000 Palestinians have been injured, and over 100,000 have been displaced from their homes. The Israeli military has also suffered casualties, with over 100 soldiers killed and over 500 injured.
References
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA): Gaza Emergency Appeal
Israeli Bombing of Iranian Embassy
Date/Period: April 2024
Description
On an unspecified date in April 2024, Israel launched an airstrike on the Iranian Embassy, located in an undisclosed location. The attack was part of a series of escalating tensions between the two countries, with Israel accusing Iran of supporting terrorist groups in the region. The airstrike caused significant damage to the embassy building and resulted in an unknown number of casualties. The attack drew widespread condemnation from the international community and raised concerns about the potential for further escalation of the conflict.
References
Iran Launches Attacks on Israel
Date/Period: April 2024
Description
In April 2024, Iran retaliated against Israel with a series of attacks, potentially in response to the bombing of their embassy. The attacks raised concerns about the conflict expanding beyond the immediate region and involving additional actors.
The attacks were reportedly carried out by Iranian drones and missiles, and targeted Israeli military and civilian infrastructure. The Israeli government condemned the attacks as "an act of aggression" and vowed to respond. The United States and other Western powers also condemned the attacks and called for restraint.
References
Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles
Israeli Public Opinion on Use of Force in Gaza (December 2023)
Date/Period: December 2023
Description
In December 2023, a poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute revealed that only 7% of Jewish Israelis believed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had used excessive force in Gaza. This statistic highlighted the widespread support for the war among the Israeli population and the lack of significant opposition to the government's policies.
The poll also found that 63% of Jewish Israelis believed that the IDF's use of force was justified, while 25% believed it was not justified. The poll also found that 72% of Jewish Israelis believed that the war was necessary, while 22% believed it was not necessary.
References
Israel Democracy Institute : Even on the Right, Israelis Want Elections Immediately After the War
The Peace Index : Peace Index - November 2023 (site)
A month earlier but relevant
Israeli Public Opinion on Use of Force in Gaza (January 2024)
Date/Period: January 2024
Description
In January 2024, only 3.2% of Jewish Israelis believed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had used excessive force in Gaza. This statistic remained relatively unchanged from previous surveys, indicating continued support for the war despite accusations of genocide. This support reflects the deeply ingrained attitudes within Israeli society regarding the use of force in conflict.
References
Wikipedia: Israeli Public Opinion on the Use of Force in Gaza
Gershon H. Gordon Faculty of Social Sciences at Tel-Aviv University: Findings - The Peace Index – January 2024
