[LLM] over "Sympathy for the Devil, Part Two"
The LLM effect
5 hrs ago
•
Complexia The Sinker
[LLM] over "Sympathy for the Devil, Part Two"
[LLM] over "NATO humiliation, Macron escalation w/ Ray McGovern (Live)"
Visual, tabular, and textual breakdowns
11 hrs ago
•
Complexia The Sinker
1
[LLM] over "NATO humiliation, Macron escalation w/ Ray McGovern (Live)"
[LLM] over "Time for Blunt Truth in Ukraine w/Col Douglas Macgregor"
Tabular, visual, and textual breakdowns
18 hrs ago
•
Complexia The Sinker
[LLM] over "Time for Blunt Truth in Ukraine w/Col Douglas Macgregor"
[LLM] over "Russia Has Ground Down Ukraine's Army and Defeated NATO's Doctrine | Jacques Baud"
Tabular, visual, and textual breakdowns
18 hrs ago
•
Complexia The Sinker
[LLM] over "Russia Has Ground Down Ukraine's Army and Defeated NATO's Doctrine | Jacques Baud"
[LLM] over "Who controls South Africa? (part 2)"
Tabular, visual, and textual breakdowns
22 hrs ago
•
Complexia The Sinker
6
[LLM] over "Who controls South Africa? (part 2)"
7
[LLM] over "Yellen Dispatched to Beg China for Face-Saving Slowdown"
Tabular, visual, and textual breakdowns and summaries
23 hrs ago
•
Complexia The Sinker
[LLM] over "Yellen Dispatched to Beg China for Face-Saving Slowdown"
[LLM] over "Russia Has Knocked Down Ukraine's Army and NATO's Strategy | Scott Ritter"
Nuclear war escalation timeline extracted
Apr 8
•
Complexia The Sinker
2
[LLM] over "Russia Has Knocked Down Ukraine's Army and NATO's Strategy | Scott Ritter"
[LLM] over "Prof. John Mearsheimer: Israel Wants to Drag the US Into WAR With Iran, Ukraine Proxy War is LOST"
Tabular and textual breakdowns
Apr 8
•
Complexia The Sinker
[LLM] over "Prof. John Mearsheimer: Israel Wants to Drag the US Into WAR With Iran, Ukraine Proxy War is LOST"
[LLM] over "Edward Luttwak: Time to Send NATO Troops"
Recapitulations and breakdowns
Apr 7
•
Complexia The Sinker
3
[LLM] over "Edward Luttwak: Time to Send NATO Troops"
[LLM] over «Frontline Combat Sees Russia Capture Ukraine "Invincible Super Weapon"»
Introduction This post applies various Large Language Model (LLM) summarization prompts to the transcript of the program"Frontline Combat Sees Russia…
Apr 6
•
Complexia The Sinker
[LLM] over «Frontline Combat Sees Russia Capture Ukraine "Invincible Super Weapon"»
[LLM] over "Ukraine's prototype wonder weapon w/ Patrick Lancaster"
Summary of a program by The Duran
Apr 6
•
Complexia The Sinker
[LLM] over "Ukraine's prototype wonder weapon w/ Patrick Lancaster"
[LLM] over "Prof. John Mearsheimer : US Troops in Taiwan?"
Tabular, visual, and textual recapitulations
Apr 4
•
Complexia The Sinker
3
[LLM] over "Prof. John Mearsheimer : US Troops in Taiwan?"
